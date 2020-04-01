You are the owner of this article.
Upper Allen Township closes parks for all group activities

Fisher Park

A sign marks playground equipment as closed at Fisher Park in Upper Allen Township. Tuesday, township officials closed the parks to all group activities.

 Jeff Pratt, The Sentinel

Upper Allen Township announced on its website Tuesday that all township parks are closed to all group activities.

The website message says parks will be closed for group activities until further notice, but trails remain open to individuals for walking, running, and cycling.

"At this time our parks will remain accessible to the public, but please:

  • Do not gather in groups of more than 10 or get closer than sixfeet from other people
  • Do not touch any surfaces that are likely to be touched by other people
  • Refrain from using playground equipment
  • Do not participate in activities involving physical contact or sharing of equipment

