Upper Allen Township building to be renovated as hardware store; 7-Eleven proposed for Gettysburg Pike intersection with South Market Street

Development plans for the area of South Market Street and the Gettysburg Pike in Upper Allen Township continue to evolve, as part of the shopping plaza at 121 Gettysburg Pike is being re-purposed into a hardware store.
Alexander Building Construction announced last week that it had begun a major renovation project to turn an existing building on the site into a PaulB Hardware store, which is expected to open in fall 2021. The company said it is currently hiring up to 30 people for the store.
Plans are still on the books for 121 Gettysburg Pike to be completely re-vamped into a project dubbed Loudoun Centre, which would include tearing down the entire lot, although clearly this is subject to change, given that at least part of the existing structure will be re-used for the hardware store project.
Upper Allen Township planning records indicate that final recording of the Loudoun Centre plan has been pushed back; that plan included the construction of a bank, hotel and office building.
“I think further in time we’ll see a modification of that plan,” township planning director Jennifer Boyer said.
PaulB Hardware is part of Paul B. Zimmerman Inc. company which is based out of Lancaster County. The company currently has PaulB stores in Belleville and Lititz. The 25,000-square-foot store in Upper Allen will be offer heavy duty tool brands and departments serving contractors, farmers, industrial operations, and homeowners. The store will feature a full repair shop for tools, pumps, generators, and outdoor power equipment and will include services for hydraulic hose-making, glass, plastic, screen repair & fabrication, PTO repair, and key cutting.
The 121 Gettysburg Pike project is located northeast of the intersection with South Market Street. Further development is also underway at the intersection.
Construction is nearing completion for new medical facility in the quadrant north of the intersection, which is to be occupied by Penn State Health.
Plans have also been submitted to build a 7-Eleven and a restaurant on the lot on the east side of the intersection, at 151 Gettysburg Pike, which had contained Maggies ice cream stand and a residence. Both structures have been torn down. That site is owned by Linlo Properties XVI LLC, according to county property records.
Open land also exists directly across South Market Street from the proposed 7-Eleven site, on the south side of the intersection; Linlo Properties owns those lots as well.
The township understands that the developer is currently in talks with PennDOT about necessary traffic changes at the intersection if and when both sides of South Market Street are developed.
“There was discussion of a roundabout design, but they’re still working through that process,” Boyer said.
