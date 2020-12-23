Upper Allen Township building to be renovated as hardware store; 7-Eleven proposed for Gettysburg Pike intersection with South Market Street

Development plans for the area of South Market Street and the Gettysburg Pike in Upper Allen Township continue to evolve, as part of the shopping plaza at 121 Gettysburg Pike is being re-purposed into a hardware store.

Alexander Building Construction announced last week that it had begun a major renovation project to turn an existing building on the site into a PaulB Hardware store, which is expected to open in fall 2021. The company said it is currently hiring up to 30 people for the store.

Plans are still on the books for 121 Gettysburg Pike to be completely re-vamped into a project dubbed Loudoun Centre, which would include tearing down the entire lot, although clearly this is subject to change, given that at least part of the existing structure will be re-used for the hardware store project.

Upper Allen Township planning records indicate that final recording of the Loudoun Centre plan has been pushed back; that plan included the construction of a bank, hotel and office building.

“I think further in time we’ll see a modification of that plan,” township planning director Jennifer Boyer said.

