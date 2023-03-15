After two bidding processes, it seems demolition was not in the cards for a historic farmhouse along McCormick Road in Upper Allen Township.

Instead, the township's Board of Commissioners awarded a contract to remove and relocate the house at 1215 McCormick Road during its March 1 meeting.

Commissioners awarded the contract to a Harrisburg-based law firm representing Matt Taylor, who is a member of Upper Allen Township's Historical Architectural Review Board, for $250,001.

Constructed in 1855, the house will be relocated to Lot 5, a formerly township-owned plot across the street. The sale of that land was contingent on moving the the farmhouse to that lot, Assistant Township Manager Kelly Palmer said.

Under the contract, settlement will be scheduled within 60 days of the township awarding the contract. After settlement, Taylor will have 180 days to move the farmhouse to Lot 5.

Upper Allen Township advertised three bid options for the structure in January. Officials had previously opened bids in August and and received one bid from Taylor, which was deemed unacceptable because it was contingent on moving the house to Lot 5 and that parcel of land wasn’t included in the township’s original advertisement.

This time the township received four bids and Taylor's was the sole bid for the purchase and relocation of the house to Lot 5, Palmer said. She said the township did not receive any bids to purchase and relocate the structure elsewhere and the township received three bids for demolition of the farmhouse.

Taylor said his interest in the property comes through its history and personal ties. While he currently lives in a house along McCormick Road that he restored after it had been condemned, Taylor and his family rented the farmhouse to live in throughout the construction process.

"This is a win/win situation for all parties involved and could be used as a case study in local government success," Palmer said. "This outcome demonstrates that our board of commissioners listens to the concerns of the citizens they were elected to represent and is dedicated to practical and collaborative solutions. By not rushing into any decisions and being deliberate in taking action, the board has shown tremendous leadership to the community."

The farmhouse, nicknamed the Lambert farmhouse after the family who built it, sits on 60.9 acres that the township purchased in 2020 for $1.1 million and that will someday house Upper Allen Generations Park.

A nearby barn constructed around 1825 will remain on the land, and Palmer said the township continues to explore options for the barn.

"It is a gorgeous and unique structure, and we are excited about the possibilities it will bring to our residents and guests," she said.

The township will receive $450,000 from an American Rescue Plan Act grant to aid in the park’s construction, something Ken Martin, president of the Board of Commissioners, estimated in July will cost between $15 million to $20 million.

Palmer said the first major project at the park will be constructing walking and biking trails. The project engineer is working to develop infrastructure plans parallel to trail planning and the township is in the process of obtaining the necessary permits to begin the work, she said.

"We hope to have public access to the park available in the third quarter of 2023, however, a start date for trail construction is dependent on engineering and permitting," Palmer said.

A July 2022 master plan for the park indicated that the land will include a 39-acre passive zone for activities such as hiking, biking and birdwatching for individuals or small groups. A transitional space of 12 acres will allow activities such as picnics, Frisbee, horseshoes and other medium-level activities. The final 10 acres will comprise the active zone, dedicated for noisier activities and larger groups of people.

Construction of the park as a whole is anticipated to be a multiyear process.

