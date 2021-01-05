 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Upper Allen names Scott Fraser new township manager

Upper Allen names Scott Fraser new township manager

{{featured_button_text}}
Scott Fraser

Scott Fraser was recently named the new Upper Allen Township Manager.

 provided by Upper Allen Township

Upper Allen Township on Monday announced that Scott Fraser was named the new township manager.

Fraser, who has been the township assistant manager since 2009, will take over for Lou Fazekas, who retired in December. Fazekas had served as the township manager since 2000.

“He is ready to lead,” township president commissioner Ken Martin said. “Scott knows our budgeting processes inside and out. I am confident that he will bring cost savings and efficiencies to our operations.”

“Over the past 11 years, the parks system has improved significantly, our dedicated roadway management program has provided a strategy for upgrades, and we have had clean financial audits and streamlined budgeting,” Fraser said.

Fraser came to Upper Allen from Harrisburg, where he was the city's grants officer and budget manager. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Delaware and a master's degree in public administration from Shippensburg University.

The board expects to fill the assistant manager position early this year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the Bubblers: Boiling Springs' Matt Fravel on teammate who would make best Globetrotter, who's funniest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News