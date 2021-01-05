Upper Allen names Scott Fraser new township manager

Upper Allen Township on Monday announced that Scott Fraser was named the new township manager.

Fraser, who has been the township assistant manager since 2009, will take over for Lou Fazekas, who retired in December. Fazekas had served as the township manager since 2000.

“He is ready to lead,” township president commissioner Ken Martin said. “Scott knows our budgeting processes inside and out. I am confident that he will bring cost savings and efficiencies to our operations.”

“Over the past 11 years, the parks system has improved significantly, our dedicated roadway management program has provided a strategy for upgrades, and we have had clean financial audits and streamlined budgeting,” Fraser said.

Fraser came to Upper Allen from Harrisburg, where he was the city's grants officer and budget manager. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Delaware and a master's degree in public administration from Shippensburg University.

The board expects to fill the assistant manager position early this year.

