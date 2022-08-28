 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPMC to offer 'build-a-bouquet' event at area hospitals

Area residents will get the chance to create a bouquet for hospital patients, staff or themselves with UPMC in Central Pa.'s "Build-a-Bouquet" event this week and next week.

The health system is celebrating its fifth anniversary in the region with the special event that will be at each of its seven hospitals.

The event involves a "Build-a-Bouquet" flower van parked at the main entrance of the hospital, where visitors can build a bouquet for whomever they wish. There will be a team stationed at the van to provide instructions, and 150 bouquets will be made available at each hospital.

The flower vans will be at a hospital nearly every day from Monday to Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Locally, flower vans will be at UPMC Harrisburg on Sept. 1, UPMC West Shore on Sept. 2 and UPMC Carlisle on Sept. 7.

