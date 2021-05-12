 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPMC to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for individuals 12 and older in Carlisle, Harrisburg
0 comments
breaking top story

UPMC to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for individuals 12 and older in Carlisle, Harrisburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pfizer

U.S. regulators on Monday expanded use of Pfizer's shot to those as young as 12.

 Associated Press

With the recent approval of using Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for teens ages 12 to 15, UPMC on Wednesday announced it will host vaccine clinics across the region the next two weeks that will allow individuals in this age range to be vaccinated.

The first vaccine clinic will be at UPMC Carlisle, 361 Alexander Spring Road, Carlisle, from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Anyone aged 12 and older seeking a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine can get an appointment. Parents/guardians will need to attend the appointment with the minor and provide written consent for the vaccination.

Appointments are required; walk-in requests will not be accommodated, according to the health system.

To schedule an appointment, visit Vaccine.UPMC.com or call 844-UPMCVAC (844-876-2822). The phone line will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Another vaccine clinic is scheduled for Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. at UPMC Outpatient Services at UPMC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic Campus in Harrisburg. Two more vaccine clinics are scheduled next week and the week after in Hanover and York, respectively.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Besieged public servants are exhausted

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for May 6
Police Log

Sentinel police log for May 6

Today's Sentinel police log includes criminal mischief at a North Middleton park that closed the public restroom, an assault arrest in Middlesex Township and a theft arrest in Upper Allen.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News