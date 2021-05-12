UPMC to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for individuals 12 and older in Carlisle, Harrisburg

With the recent approval of using Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for teens ages 12 to 15, UPMC on Wednesday announced it will host vaccine clinics across the region the next two weeks that will allow individuals in this age range to be vaccinated.

The first vaccine clinic will be at UPMC Carlisle, 361 Alexander Spring Road, Carlisle, from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone aged 12 and older seeking a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine can get an appointment. Parents/guardians will need to attend the appointment with the minor and provide written consent for the vaccination.

Appointments are required; walk-in requests will not be accommodated, according to the health system.

To schedule an appointment, visit Vaccine.UPMC.com or call 844-UPMCVAC (844-876-2822). The phone line will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Another vaccine clinic is scheduled for Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. at UPMC Outpatient Services at UPMC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic Campus in Harrisburg. Two more vaccine clinics are scheduled next week and the week after in Hanover and York, respectively.