UPMC in Central Pa. on Thursday announced that it and the UPMC Pinnacle Foundation will again host "Build-a-Bouquet" events at each of its seven hospitals.

The event will feature flower vans parked outside the main entrances of the hospitals, and visitors can build a bouquet for patients, UPMC staff or themselves. There will be a team stationed at the van to provide guidance.

The flower van will reach Cumberland County hospitals first on May 12 at UPMC West Shore and then on May 16 at UPMC Carlisle. The flower vans will be on site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At least 150 bouquets will be made available at each hospital.