UPMC to begin coronavirus testing for referred patients Monday at Dauphin County facility

UPMC Pinnacle announced in a news release Saturday morning it will begin testing patients for coronavirus Monday at an outpatient facility in Dauphin County.
The health system said it will collect specimens at a facility at 775 S. Arlington Ave. in Harrisburg. The testing is not open to the general public, and patients must have a referral from a doctor and schedule their visit in advance.
Tests will be sent to be processed at one of three labs — UPMC’s facility in Pittsburgh, the state Department of Health lab in Luzerne County or an undisclosed commercial lab.
According to the news release, evidence suggests the employee was exposed through a family member and not in the workplace.