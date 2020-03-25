UPMC restricts visitation at area hospitals due to coronavirus

UPMC on Wednesday announced updated guidelines for visiting patients to lower the likelihood of exposure to COVID-19.

Hospitals in the area, including UPMC Carlisle, Hanover, Memorial and Lititz as well as UPMC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic, Harrisburg and West Shore, are now under restricted visitation guidelines.

No visitors are being permitted for any inpatient.

Rare exceptions will be made in end-of-life and special circumstances, such as when the visitor is essential for the patient’s emotional well-being and health. Any exceptions must be approved by the facility’s chief nursing officer.

No children visitors will be permitted in any care setting. Approved visitors must be 18 or older. Any nonpatient with shortness of breath, fever, cough or contact with someone who is under investigation for COVID-19 should not enter UPMC facilities. Visitors may be asked about their travel and potential exposure.

Inpatient surgery patients are allowed one visitor for post-surgery discussion and to accompany the patient to their room, but they must immediately leave.

Outpatient surgery patients are allowed one visitor for post-surgery discussion and assistance for discharge.