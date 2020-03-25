UPMC restricts visitation at area hospitals due to coronavirus

UPMC on Wednesday announced updated guidelines for visiting patients to lower the likelihood of exposure to COVID-19.
Hospitals in the area, including UPMC Carlisle, Hanover, Memorial and Lititz as well as UPMC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic, Harrisburg and West Shore, are now under restricted visitation guidelines.
No visitors are being permitted for any inpatient.
Rare exceptions will be made in end-of-life and special circumstances, such as when the visitor is essential for the patient’s emotional well-being and health. Any exceptions must be approved by the facility’s chief nursing officer.
No children visitors will be permitted in any care setting. Approved visitors must be 18 or older. Any nonpatient with shortness of breath, fever, cough or contact with someone who is under investigation for COVID-19 should not enter UPMC facilities. Visitors may be asked about their travel and potential exposure.
Inpatient surgery patients are allowed one visitor for post-surgery discussion and to accompany the patient to their room, but they must immediately leave.
Outpatient surgery patients are allowed one visitor for post-surgery discussion and assistance for discharge.
Emergency department patients are allowed to have one visitor stay with them. If the patient becomes under investigation for COVID-19, the staff will take the visitor's name and contact number. The visitor will then need to leave the facility and wait in their vehicle. All future communications with that visitor will be by telephone.
If an emergency department patient is discharged, the visitor may stay with them though the staff may encourage them to wait in their vehicle.
If the emergency department patient is admitted, the visitor may accompany them to the inpatient room, but must leave immediately.
All other outpatients are allowed one companion only if the patient requires assistance.
In addition, obstetrics and labor and delivery units is shifting its visitor policy to limit to the same one support person per patient for the entire stay.
Visitors to obstetric, pediatric inpatients, labor and delivery and NICU inpatients will be screened prior to entry. Visitors who are ill, sick or at risk will not be permitted.
Visitors to pediatrics and NICU will be limited to the same two support persons per patient for the entire stay.
Volunteer activities in all UPMC hospitals and facilities are temporarily suspended. UPMC will continue to evaluate the future use of volunteers.
Updates to the visitation policy will be available at UPMCPinnacle.com/COVID19.
