UPMC releases health needs assessment showing need for behavioral health, specialty care

UPMC on Wednesday released Community Health Needs Assessments of five regions its covers in Pennsylvania that identified four areas of concern: behavioral health, chronic disease management, access to care and navigating resources, and prevention and communitywide healthy living.

UPMC partnered with the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health to conduct the 2022 assessments, using public health data, community input survey and examination of socioeconomic factors in the specific regions they cover. The health system said all nonprofit hospitals in the country are required to conduct and publish a Community Health Needs Assessment as part of a 3-year cyclical process.

In UPMC's focus on central Pennsylvania, which includes its hospitals and coverage in Cumberland, Dauphin, York and Lancaster counties, the assessment focused on three of the four health needs identified statewide, putting chronic disease management in the prevention category locally.

The assessment determined that the region needed better access to behavioral health services, better access to specialty care and care coordination and more community prevention and wellness initiatives.

"All three significant health needs rated as a high priority on importance across the community leader surveys administered in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties (scored above 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5)," the report read. "These three significant health needs were identified based on data from the community input process, earlier concept mapping efforts conducted with community participants, public health literature and consultation with public health experts."

In the assessment of the area, Cumberland County tended to have fewer obstacles for its residents in getting proper health care. The county had the highest median household income in the region at $68,895 and the lowest population in poverty (7.4%) in the region, compared to the others that saw more than 10% of its population considered to be in poverty.

The county also had the lowest drug overdose mortality rate when the assessment studied the opioid epidemic in the region. According to the Robert Wood Johnson County Health Rankings & Roadmaps in 2021, Cumberland County had 23% drug overdose mortality, with Lancaster County not too far behind at 24%. Dauphin County saw 35% mortality, and York County had a 30% mortality rate, compared to Pennsylvania's mortality rate of 37% for drug overdoses.

Cumberland and Dauphin counties had the highest numbers of primary care physicians per 100,000 residents, which the assessment determined to be important in providing better access to care, prevention services and chronic disease management. Dauphin had 107.5 physicians per 100,000 residents, while Cumberland County had 90.3, and the state averaged 81.0. Both Lancaster and York counties had smaller numbers than the state as a whole, with 72.1 and 70.3, respectively.

Cumberland County was the fastest growing county of the four studied in the region, but even with its 7% increase between 2010 and 2018, the assessment said the county's elderly population grew by 27% in that same time frame. The other three counties also saw similar rises in their elderly population —- those 65 and older — despite not growing quite as fast as Cumberland County in its total population.

Effect of COVID-19

The assessment also found that the health needs were more readily apparent during COVID-19.

"... as indicated through the community stakeholder survey, COVID-19 was perceived to exacerbate previously identified significant community health needs, such as behavioral health, which was marked by increased social isolation, and chronic disease management, which was affected by delayed care and reduced physical activity," the report said.

Though COVID-19 is not quite gone from the community, the assessment reported that there were long-term effects that the disease posed in health care in the region. Those included mental health, obesity, catch-up of postponed care and missed diagnoses of new disease conditions, and management of ongoing ailments resulting from COVID-19 infections. The assessment also identified "other issues" stemming from the pandemic, which included social and environmental determinants of health, health disparities in race, gun violence/injury prevention and oral health.

The assessment said the use of telehealth services rose drastically due to the shutdown during the beginning of the pandemic, but it was not an outright solution for providing chronic management care or prevention services.

“As in-person visits to physician practices declined, telehealth visits rapidly increased," the assessment reported. "While telehealth visits serve to mitigate some access challenges, they introduce new ones, such as reliance on the internet, acquiring technological devices, such as a smartphone or computer, and competence in operating the technology.”

In the region, the assessment reported that one in five households reported a lack of access to internet at home.

With a lack of access and many opting to not get in-person treatment during the pandemic, fewer people were seeing their primary care doctors. The assessment said that nationally, about one in three adults avoided seeking or delayed routine care, and one in eight adults avoided urgent or emergency care during the pandemic.

Actions plans

In addition to identifying the needs, the health system also worked on ways to address those needs locally. For the most part, action plans centered around reaching rural and homebound or underserved populations, sometimes through expanding telehealth initiatives.

While some of the action plans simply centered around working with the community to identify what is needed, especially in specialty care, UPMC also said its hospitals — including UPMC Carlisle — are looking to better coordinate care with insurance and dental access, offering referrals to programs like SMILE to increase oral health.

Partnerships with local organizations was also among its action plans to better promote healthy living and wellness in the community. That could include efforts to address economic and social barriers to health, such as providing medical care to those who are unsheltered and offering vouchers to subsidize the cost of transportation for some in the community.

“Information from the CHNAs allows us to prioritize programs and services, because through this process, we can better understand the needs of our communities and develop a roadmap to direct resources where services are most needed and where our impact would be most beneficial. Ultimately, our goal is simply to improve the community’s health,” said Mark Sevco, president of UPMC Hospitals.

