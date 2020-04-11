× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

UPMC-Pinnacle has expanded its COVID-19 testing footprint in the Midstate in recent days, but still has to be selective to preserve lab supplies as the pandemic grinds on, the hospital system’s regional president said Thursday.

“It really is a marathon we’re running,” Lou Baverso, Cumberland Region president for UPMC-Pinnacle, said in an interview. “We’re really trying to test the right patients as appropriate.”

The Midstate’s number of known COVID-19 cases (105 as of Saturday) remains low compared to eastern Pennsylvania. But health officials, including state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, have said the reported numbers are intended to reflect a broad trend in the spread of the disease, not necessarily an exact number of cases on the ground, given the limits of testing.

For UPMC, Baverso said the testing situation has improved significantly in recent days, although it is still nowhere near universal.

The health system developed its own COVID-19 test at its lab in Pittsburgh, which is being used for severely ill patients and health care providers. People who are symptomatic, but not hospitalized, are having their tests processed commercially by Quest Diagnostics.

“We kind of have an algorithm that we go through,” Baverso said. “If you’re admitted or high risk acuity, we’re doing those in-house. If you’re at an outpatient setting and lower risk, we’re sending those to Quest.”

In the last week, UPMC has also expanded its in-house testing to a lab in Harrisburg, which will run COVID-19 tests for the Pinnacle Health hospitals in Cumberland, Dauphin, Adams, York and Lancaster counties. UPMC acquired Pinnacle's seven-hospital Midstate system in a 2017 merger.

The in-house testing has allowed the health network to avoid some of the delays that have hit other systems, although it still has to be judicious.

“That’s why we created our own in-house test in Pittsburgh, so we could avoid some of the supply chain issues that were happening early on,” Baverso said.

In-house testing can be turned around in a matter of hours, Baverso said; tests sent out to Quest come back in one to three days, depending on the volume the lab is dealing with from other health systems.

“We have the same challenges as everybody, but we do have adequate supplies. But we are trying to be good stewards of those supplies,” he said. That includes being “selective” in which patients are tested.

Data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health indicates that about 123,000 COVID-19 tests have been performed statewide, with a little over 17% of those coming back positive. Baverso said the positive rate for testing at the UPMC-Pinnacle hospitals has been comparatively low, around 8%.

UPMC-Pinnacle has been fortunate in that most of the COVID-19 cases in the Midstate have not required hospitalization; availability of beds and ventilators in hospitals has not been impacted, Baverso said.

“We seem to see less hospitalizations if you compare us to neighboring areas like Philadelphia, or New York for that matter,” Baverso said. “We’re not seeing that hospitalization rate but we also don’t have the same density, so maybe that’s helping us. What we’re fortunate to see is the majority of our patients can be treated in an outpatient setting and have not needed hospitalization.”

State data indicates that ventilator use for COVID-19 patients in the Midstate remains low. Of 96 positive cases in Cumberland County as of Friday, two are on ventilators; in Dauphin, nine of 139 cases require vents; in York, five of 118.

That doesn’t mean that the UPMC-Pinnacle hospitals haven’t had to adapt. The risk of COVID-19 patients infecting hospital staff is still very real, and while no staff have tested positive, there have been a number of “scares.”

Health care workers who may have been exposed are given leave, with full pay, and self-isolate until their results come back, Baverso said.

“We, like many institutions, have had those scares, but I don’t know of anyone who actually tested positive,” Baverso said. “I think we’ve learned a lot from the beginning of this pandemic. I think in the early onset we had a few occasions where someone presented to the emergency department and didn’t actually have their symptoms fully disclosed or we didn’t recognize right away what we were dealing with. We’ve since changed our protocol about how we interact with those patients.”

Baverso also said that UMPC-Pinnacle’s supply of personal protective equipment, and its staffing overall, are sustainable, but that hospitals were preparing for an uncertain timeline.

“Everyone has an N95 [respirator], face shield, gloves, and gowns in high-risk areas,” Baverso said. “We are exploring some re-sterilization [of supplies] but it’s not something we’re doing across the board and it’s not something we’ve had to do just yet.”

So far, the main staffing issue has been in how the pandemic has shifted the health system’s patient flow, Baverso said. Many minor or elective visits and procedures are being postponed, and the providers who would normally handle those are being shifted to hospitals in preparation for COVID-19 patients.

UPMC has committed to maintaining staff wages even if their hours and duties change, Baverso said.

“In our outpatient centers where hours may have condensed due to lower volumes, that staff is being redeployed,” Baverso said. “Not knowing when we’re going to end, we want to make sure we’re planning for the future.”