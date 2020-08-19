UPMC Pinnacle West Shore emergency department expansion nears completion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UPMC Pinnacle on Wednesday said the expansion of its emergency department at the West Shore hospital in Hampden Township is nearing completion and the walk-in entrance will be relocated to its previous location starting Thursday.

The health system said the new emergency department will have more than 8,000 square feet of space, the addition of seven fully-private emergency exam rooms and an additional triage room. The expansion will increase capacity in the emergency department by more than 30 percent, UPMC Pinnacle said.

The renovations to the walk-in entrance include a larger waiting room.

“Since opening UPMC Pinnacle West Shore six years ago, we have seen incredible growth in the number of patients we treat in our Emergency Department. This expansion will allow providers and staff to see more patients, reduce wait times and provide needed expert care to the community,” said Lou Baverso, president of UPMC Cumberland Region.

In addition to the emergency department expansion, 12 new cardiac catheterization lab pre- and post-operative bays will open to support UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute's services.