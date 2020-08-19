UPMC Pinnacle West Shore emergency department expansion nears completion

UPMC Pinnacle on Wednesday said the expansion of its emergency department at the West Shore hospital in Hampden Township is nearing completion and the walk-in entrance will be relocated to its previous location starting Thursday.
The health system said the new emergency department will have more than 8,000 square feet of space, the addition of seven fully-private emergency exam rooms and an additional triage room. The expansion will increase capacity in the emergency department by more than 30 percent, UPMC Pinnacle said.
The renovations to the walk-in entrance include a larger waiting room.
“Since opening UPMC Pinnacle West Shore six years ago, we have seen incredible growth in the number of patients we treat in our Emergency Department. This expansion will allow providers and staff to see more patients, reduce wait times and provide needed expert care to the community,” said Lou Baverso, president of UPMC Cumberland Region.
In addition to the emergency department expansion, 12 new cardiac catheterization lab pre- and post-operative bays will open to support UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute's services.
The expansion also includes additional private patient rooms for medical, surgical and cardiac care; three new operating rooms for a total of 10 rooms; a new 512 CT scanner for precise imaging; and expansion of support services, including central processing, central sterile and pharmacy.
Construction on the $87.5 million expansion project began in January 2019 and is expected to be completed in November.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.