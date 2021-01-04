UPMC launches virtual primary care model

UPMC on Monday announced that it has launched a new model of primary care where adults 18 and older can schedule appointments virtually for chronic and acute care needs.

Virtual Primary Care-UPMC will allow patients to have a primary care provider who can be seen via telehealth for most health care needs. Patients can use a smartphone or other device with a camera, microphone and internet connection, to make virtual appointments through the MyPinnacleHealth patient portal.

For patients who need to be seen in person, the patient's primary care provider will refer them to the Virtual Primary Care-UPMC satellite office that is most convenient for them, with locations in Mechanicsburg, Harrisburg and other areas in the Midstate.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Patients can be seen virtually for chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, high cholesterol and mental health concerns, as well as acute issues, such as sore throat, fever, sinus infection, bladder infection or rash.

Those with particularly severe conditions, such as heart failure or diabetes, may also benefit from remote patient monitoring devices so that the primary care provider can more closely monitor their condition, according to UPMC.