UPMC doctors warn of magnet ingestion, dangers to small children

As a pediatrician, Dr. Rebecca Smith from UPMC has seen her fair share of ingested items among children. Coins are the most common and don't cause much disruption to a child's body.

In comparison, magnets are not as common, but could pose serious health issues.

“In the general scheme of things, it’s relatively rare," she said. "But despite being rare, it can be very severe.”

And for parents who didn't notice a child ingest a magnet, identifying the problem after the fact can be difficult.

“Most time it presents with nonspecific symptoms," Smith said. “It looks like viral gastroenteritis, with upset stomach, vomiting, fever — especially at the point where the magnet creates a hole in the intestines. They could look really sick, and the belly could be firm and rigid.”

The only symptom that sets magnet ingestion cases apart from most stomach bugs is that the child likely won't have diarrhea, Smith said.

Though these cases may be rare, one Carlisle family found themselves with an incredibly sick child this past September.

Aria Barbush, 3, had signs of having a stomach bug, but treatment wasn't resolving the issue. Her parents eventually brought her to UPMC West Shore, and she was transferred to UPMC Children's Harrisburg for further care.

“It was very difficult to diagnose," said Dr. Indranil Sau, UPMC pediatric surgeon who worked on Aria's case. "We had no [medical] history. She was small and scared — and she was scared in the emergency room. She was sick also.”

It wasn't until her stay at UPMC Harrisburg that health staff found the problem — imaging showed three refrigerator magnets in her digestive tract.

Surgery and monitoring

According to Smith and Sau, what doctors will do after a magnet is discovered depends on how many magnets are in the body and whether they were swallowed about the same time.

For a child who swallows one magnet, parents can contact their primary care doctor, who can order an X-ray to make sure no other magnets are in the system. For these children, doctors may need only to monitor the magnet's process though their bowels and make sure it exits with the stool.

Smith said most children don't have metal devices in their body, so they wouldn't need to worry about the magnet being attracted to certain areas.

When there are two or more magnets in the body there's more of a concern, Sau said. The magnets will move toward each other — as they're designed to do — and that could either create a massive block of magnets in the intestines or a block of magnets connecting through the walls of the intestines, he said.

If an intestinal wall is trapped between two magnets, Sau said the magnets could damage it, and that's when children become severely ill.

This is more likely to happen when a child ingests magnets at different intervals, and Sau suspects that was what happened with Aria. Though a minimally invasive camera can determine for sure if an intestinal wall is trapped, Sau said they went with the surgical option with Aria's case because of how ill she was.

After a more than 2-hour surgery where Sau and his team were able to close two holes and work on two more extensive holes to the bowel, Aria was put under supervision of a pediatrician and released from the hospital in early October.

“What we found in small children is that they are remarkably resilient and they recover quickly," Sau said.

Magnet toys and other concerns

While Aria's story led to a healthy recovery, Smith and Sau wanted people to know about the dangers magnets can cause.

Though the cases may be rare, they are occurring more often. Both doctors point to the growth of magnets used in toys, and Sau said he has tested his son's neodymium magnet and found it to be incredibly strong.

In some toys, the magnets can also be relatively small, with some the size of small blocks or metal washers. In the last two years, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has reported the recall of three high-powered magnets due to ingestion hazards among small children, all of them in a size that can be swallowed by toddlers.

The products were designed for older children or adults, but Smith said that doesn't stop a ball magnet from rolling off a table or a toddler trying to emulate an older sibling and play with their toys.

“From the kids’ perspective, they don’t know the dangers," she said.

Magnets also aren't the only toys that pose an ingestion hazard.

Smith said she's been very concerned about "button" batteries that often power high-tech toys. While advocacy has resulted in more screwed-on caps preventing the batteries from falling out, she's seen the dangers batteries can cause, including caustically eating through the bowels or eroding a toddler's airway after it got stuck in his throat.

Sau said there are growing concerns over absorbent polymer toys and cubes. These toys start small but can expand by absorbing large amounts of water, which he said poses a danger inside a child's body.

While it would be easier to avoid these toys than watching small children every second, Smith said she was at least encouraged that they were able to identify and treat a case like Aria's before any permanent damage was done.

“I think it’s a great example of different doctors in different parts of the hospital coming together and working together very well," she said.