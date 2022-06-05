UPMC announces leadership transition in Central Pa. health system

UPMC announced Friday the retirement of Phil Guarneschelli as president of UPMC in Central Pennsylvania.

Guarneschelli will retire on Sept. 30, at which time Lou Baverso, chief operating officer of UPMC in Central Pennsylvania, will succeed him as president, UPMC said in a news release.

"For more than 36 years, I’ve had the honor and pleasure of serving our communities here in central Pa.,” Guarneschelli said in the release. "While this role has been tremendously rewarding for me and I will miss my colleagues, I look forward to what lies ahead for my family and me in this next chapter in our lives. I am proud of the work of our teams here in this region and I’m confident that our communities are in best hands with Mr. Baverso and the leadership teams across the UPMC system.”

According to the news release, Guarneschelli oversaw strategic growth and expansion of both services and facilities in the central Pennsylvania region, first as PinnacleHealth and then UPMC in Central Pa. Nearly five years ago, Guarneschelli guided the process as PinnacleHealth joined UPMC.

Guarneschelli’s involvement in the community included 20 years of service with the Boy Scouts of Central Pennsylvania as well as serving on committees with the American Heart Association, March of Dimes, Keystone Area Council Boy Scouts of America and United Way.

“We are grateful for Mr. Guarneschelli’s leadership and lifelong commitment to the health of the communities in central Pennsylvania,” said David Martin, senior vice president, Health Services Division, UPMC, and market president, Central Region, UPMC. “We wish him well in his retirement and look forward to Mr. Baverso’s guidance as he takes over leading UPMC’s mission in caring for the people of central Pennsylvania.”

Baverso, currently the chief operating officer of UPMC Central Pennsylvania, and president of UPMC Harrisburg, UPMC West Shore and UPMC Community Osteopathic, will step in to lead the regional efforts of the seven hospitals and medical groups.

“I am honored to have been selected to take on the role of president of UPMC in Central Pa.,” Baverso said in the news release. “I look forward to the future of our organization and our role in the community. Building off what has been established under Mr. Guarneschelli’s leadership, we look to continue advancing our mission bringing life changing medicine to the region.”

Baverso has more than 29 years of health care management experience in clinical and support operations. His background is in hospital operations as well as information technology, and he has held roles in executive leadership in both disciplines during his more than 25 years at UPMC.

