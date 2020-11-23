UPDATED: Wolf administration issues more COVID-19 orders for schools, bars; advises against holiday gatherings

Online sales and curbside pick-up for all shopping is encouraged during this time.

The administration also remains heavily reliant on businesses to enforce the state's masking requirement. Though law enforcement will be stepping up its efforts and will respond to a business should there be a report, business owners carry the weight of addressing customers who are not wearing masks.

Because of this, Wolf on Monday said the administration is introducing liability protection for all businesses to receive immunity from civil liability when enforcing the masking order, which could potentially result in an altercation.

Though health officials note that its small gatherings that are helping drive up the COVID-19 numbers, the administration reduced allowable occupancy rates for large indoor and outdoor events. No indoor events of more than 500 people will be allowed, and no outdoor events with more than 2,500 people will be allowed.

Health systems may also find themselves cutting back on business if capacity worsens. Levine last week ordered hospitals to communicate with each other about future plans for capacity and safety equipment, and on Monday, Levine issued more refined guidance on what would happen if the situation worsened.