UPDATED: Some trick-or-treat municipal plans change due to Thursday's steady rain

Some municipalities are rethinking the date for trick-or-treat this year due to rain predicted all day Thursday.

West Shore Regional Police announced that trick-or-treat has been postponed to 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday instead of Thursday because of the rain.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lower Allen Township, East Pennsboro Township, Upper Allen Township and Camp Hill Borough postponed their trick-or-treat to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hampden Township and Silver Spring Township will instead hold trick-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Other municipalities may end up sticking with the Thursday plans despite the rain. Newville Borough announced that trick-or-treat will take place Thursday night with traffic control at a number of intersections. The borough, however, noted that they are aware that some residents are planning to trick-or-treat on Saturday, though due to previously scheduled events for the auxiliary police, traffic control will not be provided Saturday night.

Check back to Cumberlink.com as more information becomes available on trick-or-treat plans across the county.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0