Route 944, or Enola Road, reopened around 2 p.m. after a multi-vehicle crash near Waggoners Gap Road in North Middleton Township Sunday.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

All lanes of Route 944, or Enola Road, between Waggoners Gap Road and Spur Road in North Middleton Township were closed Sunday morning after a multi-vehicle crash, according to 511PA.

Cumberland Goodwill EMS tweeted that the crash occurred around 10:40 a.m.

North Middleton Fire Company anticipates the intersection of Enola Road and Waggoners Gap will be closed for several hours and are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Information about the cause of the crash, the number of vehicles involved or whether anyone was injured has not been released.