Updated: Officer wounded, gunman killed in North Middleton, police say

A police-involved shooting in North Middletown Township Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. left a man dead and one officer injured.

Officers from the Camp Hill Police, Newville Police and North Middleton Township Police Departments were serving a warrant at a home on Brittney Drive in North Middleton Township, Cumberland County, according to Trooper Megan Ammerman, public information officer for the Pennsylvania State Police.

“While attempting to serve the warrant, the subject exchanged gunfire with police," Ammerman said. "An officer from North Middleton Township Police Department was struck. He is currently expected to recover from his injuries and was released from the hospital. The subject was fatally struck and pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Police sealed off the area to traffic shortly after the incident occurred.

Ammerman said the officer that was struck was wearing a bullet proof vest at the time of shooting.

She identified the shooter as an adult male, but said police are withholding the man's identity until the next of kin can be notified.

According to Ammerman, the dead man was the only person listed on warrant and the only one who was involved in the incident. While other houses are located nearby, Ammerman said nobody was injured other than the North Middleton Township police officer and the man who was fatally shot.

The incident remains under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police and the scene was expected to remain active into the night.

Ammerman said there is no threat to the public at this time.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

