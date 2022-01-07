Updated: Most speed restrictions lifted for major roads in south-central Pennsylvania

Most of the speed limit and vehicle restrictions placed Thursday night on roads in the south-central PennDOT District 8 region that includes Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties have been lifted.

Tier 1 vehicle restrictions have been removed from Interstate 83 in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties. The restriction remains in place on Interstate 78 in Lebanon County.

The 45-mph speed limit restriction on interstates and other major roadways has also been lifted on most routes.

Posted Thursday night on Cumberlink:

HARRISBURG — PennDOT said that because of the winter storm, it has has temporarily reduced the speed limit on major roads in the south-central Pennsylvania District 8 region encompassing Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on:

• Interstates 81, 83 and 283

• Routes 15, 30, 283, 322 and 581.

Commercial vehicles must stay in the right lane while the speed restriction is in place on these roads. Speed limits will be reduced on other roads as conditions warrant.

The speed limit restrictions are in addition to vehicle restrictions implemented earlier today on Interstate 83 and Interstate 78.

