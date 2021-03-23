 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATED: I-81 north reopened after crash Tuesday
breaking editor's pick top story

UPDATED: I-81 north reopened after crash Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}

At about 4:30 p.m., the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 between the Shippensburg and Newville exits were reopened.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink.com:

Northbound Interstate 81 traffic is being diverted off at the King Street exit in Shippensburg after a multiple-vehicle crash in Penn Township Tuesday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

State Police at Carlisle reported at about 1:50 p.m. that the northbound lanes of I-81 have been closed between the Shippensburg and Newville exits. PennDOT cameras show traffic being diverted off in Shippensburg, with traffic left on I-81 stalled near the Newville exit.

By 2:30 p.m., one lane of I-81 north was temporarily reopened at the Newville exit to move remaining traffic out of the closure area.

No details about the crash itself was immediately available. PennDOT cameras at the crash site show an overturned RV across both lanes of I-81 north.

Check back to Cumberlink.com as more information becomes available.

0
0
1
1
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden urges stricter gun laws after Colo. shooting

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News