Updated: Flash Flood Warning for Cumberland County until 6 p.m. Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know to plan your day as the remnants of Hurricane Ida pass through Cumberland County Wednesday:
Updated Wednesday at noon:
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Cumberland County until 6 p.m. Wednesday.
NWS said Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain has fallen and the expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.25 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
“Please, if you can stay home today, please stay home,” Gov. Tom Wolf said at a news conference from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Harrisburg. He warned that urban, river and flash flooding were expected through Thursday.
“The best thing all of us can do right now is to stay home and stay safe,” Wolf said.
Randy Padfield, the state's emergency agency director, said the rain falling on already wet soil along with high winds and trees top-heavy with leaves increased the chances that power may go out.
Wolf late Tuesday issued a disaster emergency that put teams in place to respond to the storm and its aftermath.
Some 120 National Guard troops were activated to help operate about three dozen high-clearance, high-water vehicles that can perform evacuations. Guard members were also put on duty as part of the state's helicopter aquatic rescue team.
— Associated Press
10:45 a.m. update Wednesday:
With the mix of a stalled front and the remnants of Hurricane Ida combining together in Cumberland County this morning, the first round of rain continues to fall across the county.
But the heavy rain and possible storms won't kick up until after lunch.
"The heaviest rain will arrive for everybody by lunchtime and continue through the evening as the center of Ida moves toward the region," abc27 Meteorologist Brett Thackara said. "This is when flash flooding is most likely, along with the potential for isolated tornadoes south of Route 30 where some warmer air may sneak in by late day. The heaviest rain and any severe thunderstorms should exit our eastern counties by midnight tonight, although rises in streams and river levels are expected to continue through Thursday."
The National Weather Service River Flood Warnings continues for the Conodoguinet Creek near Hogestown and the Yellow Breeches Creek near Camp Hill until further notice. The NWS says the Yellow Breeches is expected to rise above flood stage (7 feet) Wednesday evening and continue rising to a crest of 11.1 feet early Thursday afternoon.
The NWS says minor flooding is forecast for the Conodoguinet Creek.
The NWS says a Flood Advisory remains in effect for Cumberland County until 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, and a Flood watch remains in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday.
The NWS forecast calls for up to 4 inches of rain and winds 10-20 mph in the county Wednesday, with rainfall tapering off after midnight.
The forecast
The National Weather Service said flash flooding was most likely in central Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia and western Maryland, where 6 to 10 inches could fall. Forecasters also warned of higher wind gusts, and said Ida was most likely to spawn tornadoes in eastern Alabama, western Georgia and the Florida Panhandle.
Meteorologists at ABC27 expect 4-8 inches or more of rain Wednesday. Rain was expected to begin around 4 a.m. with steady rain continuing until about 2 p.m. Heavy rain and flash flooding are then expected between 2 p.m. and midnight.
The heaviest rain is likely to occur after dark on Wednesday night making it tricky to see rapidly rising water. Rain will continue through Thursday morning.
Flood-prone areas
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch and ABC27 meteorologists say streams and creeks should be watched closely as they will likely flood.
The National Weather Service in State College issued a River Flood Warning for the Conodoguinet Creek near Hogestown and the Yellow Breeches Creek near Camp Hill starting Wednesday at 1 a.m. until further notice.
Check cumberlink.com for a map of flood-prone roads and intersections in Cumberland County.
Flood tips
Find a complete list of flooding information at the Ready PA website, www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Know-The-Threats/Pages/Flooding.aspx
Don’t drive over flooded roads. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, almost half of all flash flood deaths happen in vehicles.
- Don’t drive past police barricades.
- Unplug electronics in areas that may flood.
- Clear gutters and drains.
- Secure garbage cans, lawn furniture and anything that could become airborne.
- Have at least two ways to get weather alerts.
- Check on neighbors who may need help.
- Be careful in areas where floodwaters receded as roads may have weakened and could collapse.
- Stay out of flood water. Standing water may be electrically charged from underground or downed power lines or contain other hazards.
What if the electricity goes out?
PPL customers can report outages by texting “outage” to 898775, by visiting the website at pplelectric.com/outages or by calling 1-800-342-5775.
First Energy (Met-Ed) customers can report an outage by calling 1-888-544-4877, texting REG to 544487 or visiting the website at firstenergycorp.com.
What’s closed?
Most area school districts have changed their schedules. Big Spring, Carlisle, Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg and South Middleton announced closures as of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. West Shore School District will have a remote learning day.
Shippensburg schools will be dismissed two hours early on Wednesday and start three hours late on Thursday.
As of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, no information was posted for Camp Hill School District.
Farmers on the Square in Carlisle is canceled for this week. Downtown businesses may have changed their hours or closed.
Will trash be picked up?
As of Tuesday afternoon, Republic Services had announced it would start one hour early on Wednesday to get ahead of the rain.
Penn Waste plans to run its routes on Wednesday, but will collect double the following week if any areas are inaccessible due to flooding.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.