Updated: Emergency crews, Red Cross responding to Susquehanna Township following explosion and home fire

The Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Red Cross said it is responding to support Susquehanna Township residents impacted by an explosion and home fire in the 3100 Block of Crest Road in Harrisburg earlier Tuesday morning.

A Red Cross Disaster Action Team from the Central Pennsylvania chapter will support an evacuation center for displaced residents in the 400 block of North Progress Avenue in Harrisburg, the organization said in a news release.

Officials on scene told ABC27 that firefighters were called to the home after digging contractors encountered a gas leak.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the TV station reported. Neighbors say they’ve been moved away from the area to a local church. The blast blew the windows out of multiple nearby homes.

Swatara Township Fire Company posted on its Facebook page that the house fire is “the result of an explosion.”

ABC27 reports that Harrisburg and Susquehanna Township Fire Departments are on the scene, as well as Rescue 33.

The Red Cross is prepared to provide resources and immediate assistance for those affected and will be working in close coordination with local officials to determine community needs and next steps.

