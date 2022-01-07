 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Updated: Cumberland County school closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 7

Here are the school closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 7:

Cumberland County

Big Spring School District: flexible instruction day

Camp Hill Schools: 2-hour delay

Carlisle Area School District: virtual learning day

Cumberland Valley School District: 2-hour delay

Dickinson College: 2-hour delay

East Pennsboro School District: 2-hour delay

Harrisburg Academy: 2-hour delay

Mechanicsburg Area School District: CLOSED

Saint Joseph School Mechanicsburg: CLOSED, flexible instruction day

Saint Patrick School Carlisle: remote learning day

Shippensburg Area School District: 2-hour delay

South Middleton School District: 2-hour delay

Trinity High School: 2-hour delay

West Shore School District: virtual learning day

