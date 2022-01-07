Updated: Cumberland County school closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 7

Here are the school closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 7:
Cumberland County
Big Spring School District: flexible instruction day
Camp Hill Schools: 2-hour delay
Carlisle Area School District: virtual learning day
Cumberland Valley School District: 2-hour delay
Dickinson College: 2-hour delay
East Pennsboro School District: 2-hour delay
Harrisburg Academy: 2-hour delay
Mechanicsburg Area School District: CLOSED
Saint Joseph School Mechanicsburg: CLOSED, flexible instruction day
Saint Patrick School Carlisle: remote learning day
Shippensburg Area School District: 2-hour delay
South Middleton School District: 2-hour delay
People are also reading…
Trinity High School: 2-hour delay
West Shore School District: virtual learning day