Updated: Creek and stream update - Shermans Creek in Shermans Dale reaches flood action stage

Wolf late Tuesday issued a disaster emergency that put teams in place to respond to the storm and its aftermath.

Some 120 National Guard troops were activated to help operate about three dozen high-clearance, high-water vehicles that can perform evacuations. Guard members were also put on duty as part of the state's helicopter aquatic rescue team.

— Associated Press

10:45 a.m. update Wednesday:

With the mix of a stalled front and the remnants of Hurricane Ida combining together in Cumberland County this morning, the first round of rain continues to fall across the county.

But the heavy rain and possible storms won't kick up until after lunch.

"The heaviest rain will arrive for everybody by lunchtime and continue through the evening as the center of Ida moves toward the region," abc27 Meteorologist Brett Thackara said. "This is when flash flooding is most likely, along with the potential for isolated tornadoes south of Route 30 where some warmer air may sneak in by late day. The heaviest rain and any severe thunderstorms should exit our eastern counties by midnight tonight, although rises in streams and river levels are expected to continue through Thursday."

