Updated: Creek and stream update - Yellow Breeches at Camp Hill reaches flood action stage

“The best thing all of us can do right now is to stay home and stay safe,” Wolf said.

Randy Padfield, the state's emergency agency director, said the rain falling on already wet soil along with high winds and trees top-heavy with leaves increased the chances that power may go out.

Wolf late Tuesday issued a disaster emergency that put teams in place to respond to the storm and its aftermath.

Some 120 National Guard troops were activated to help operate about three dozen high-clearance, high-water vehicles that can perform evacuations. Guard members were also put on duty as part of the state's helicopter aquatic rescue team.

— Associated Press

10:45 a.m. update Wednesday:

With the mix of a stalled front and the remnants of Hurricane Ida combining together in Cumberland County this morning, the first round of rain continues to fall across the county.

But the heavy rain and possible storms won't kick up until after lunch.