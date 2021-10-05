Update: Waggoner's Gap Road reopens after fiery Tuesday morning crash at the top of the mountain

Waggoner's Gap Road has reopened following a fiery crash near the top of the mountain near the Cumberland County/Perry County line.

Crews were called to the 3700 block of Waggoner's Gap Road for a two-vehicle crash around 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the North Middleton Fire Company.

While en route, responding crews from North Middleton, Upper Frankford Township Volunteer Fire Company, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services and Landisburg Volunteer Fire Company were given updated information that the vehicles involved were on fire and everyone was out of the vehicles.

According to the post, there was heavy traffic and fog in the area at the time of the crash.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

Waggoner's Gap Road is closed in North Middleton Township, according to a post from the North Middleton Township Fire Company.

The post says that there is a crash in the 3700 block of Waggoner's Gap Road (Route 74) and that there are several units on the scene.