 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: Waggoner's Gap Road reopens after fiery Tuesday morning crash at the top of the mountain
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Update: Waggoner's Gap Road reopens after fiery Tuesday morning crash at the top of the mountain

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Waggoner's Gap Road has reopened following a fiery crash near the top of the mountain near the Cumberland County/Perry County line.

Crews were called to the 3700 block of Waggoner's Gap Road for a two-vehicle crash around 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the North Middleton Fire Company.

While en route, responding crews from North Middleton, Upper Frankford Township Volunteer Fire Company, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services and Landisburg Volunteer Fire Company were given updated information that the vehicles involved were on fire and everyone was out of the vehicles.

According to the post, there was heavy traffic and fog in the area at the time of the crash.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

Waggoner's Gap Road is closed in North Middleton Township, according to a post from the North Middleton Township Fire Company.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The post says that there is a crash in the 3700 block of Waggoner's Gap Road (Route 74) and that there are several units on the scene.

Google Maps shows the 3700 block of Waggoner's Gap Road to be closer to the top of the mountain, north of North Mountain Inn.

Check back to Cumberlink for more details as they become available.

Waggoners Gap Crash 4

Two vehicles were involved in a fiery crash near the top of Waggoner's Gap Tuesday morning.
Waggoners Gap Crash 3

Two vehicles were involved in a fiery crash near the top of Waggoner's Gap Tuesday morning.
Waggoners Gap Crash 2

Two vehicles were involved in a fiery crash near the top of Waggoner's Gap Tuesday morning.
Waggoners Gap Crash 1

Two vehicles were involved in a fiery crash near the top of Waggoner's Gap Tuesday morning.
North Middleton Fire Co. logo

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian film crew arrives at ISS

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News