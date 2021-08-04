UPDATE: Two juveniles killed in I-81 crash Tuesday

State Police at Carlisle reported that two children died of injuries suffered in a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Wednesday morning that the children were aged 2 and 4.

Two other people were also injured in the three-vehicle crash that occurred near mile marker 54 on I-81 in Silver Spring Township at 3:39 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Gregory Nornhold, 35, of Mechanicsburg, was driving a 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan northbound on I-81 when his vehicle crossed the median and entered the southbound lanes, where he struck a 2018 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Jason Flenner, 43, of Carlisle, as well as a 2012 Ford Focus driven by Keith Bannister, 45, of Harrisburg.

The two juveniles were passengers in Nornhold's vehicle. Nornhold suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center by Cumberland Goodwill EMS.

Flenner also suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported by EMS to UPMC Carlisle.

Bannister was not injured in the crash.