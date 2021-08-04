UPDATE: Two juveniles killed in I-81 crash Tuesday

State Police at Carlisle reported that two children died of injuries suffered in a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south Tuesday afternoon.
Police said Wednesday morning that the children were aged 2 and 4.
Two other people were also injured in the three-vehicle crash that occurred near mile marker 54 on I-81 in Silver Spring Township at 3:39 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said Gregory Nornhold, 35, of Mechanicsburg, was driving a 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan northbound on I-81 when his vehicle crossed the median and entered the southbound lanes, where he struck a 2018 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Jason Flenner, 43, of Carlisle, as well as a 2012 Ford Focus driven by Keith Bannister, 45, of Harrisburg.
The two juveniles were passengers in Nornhold's vehicle. Nornhold suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center by Cumberland Goodwill EMS.
Flenner also suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported by EMS to UPMC Carlisle.
Bannister was not injured in the crash.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to police. Police ask anyone with information about the crash to contact them at 717-249-2121.
Posted earlier on Cumberlink:
Interstate 81 southbound in Silver Spring Township has been reopened, according to 511pa.com.
At least two Life Lion units were called to the scene of the multivehicle crash on Interstate 81 south Tuesday, which occurred about 3:40 p.m. The highway was reopened about 8:25 p.m.
Posted earlier on Cumberlink:
At least two Life Lion units were called to the scene of a multivehicle crash on Interstate 81 south Tuesday afternoon.
The highway remained closed at 5 p.m. with traffic being detoured at Exit 57, according to State Police. Backlogs are reported both north and southbound, according to 511pa.com.
At 6:29 p.m., 511pa.com also reported traffic disruptions on I-81 north because of rubbernecking.
Posted earlier on Cumberlink:
A multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south has closed the highway between the Mechanicsburg and Middlesex exits Tuesday afternoon.
Cumberland Goodwill EMS reported that the crash occurred at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in Silver Spring Township between the two exits. The EMS service warns the incident will have the highway closed for "some time" and drivers are urged to consider alternate routes.