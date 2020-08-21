 Skip to main content
Update: Traffic clears after crashes near I-81 in Carlisle
Update: Traffic clears after crashes near I-81 in Carlisle

I-81 crashes

Emergency crews are responding to a pair of crashes near the Hanover Street Exit (34) of Interstate 81 near Carlisle Friday afternoon.

As of 4:35 p.m., PennDOT's traffic map shows both crashes cleared near the Hanover Street exit of Interstate 81 near Carlisle. 

Posted at 2:59 p.m. on Cumberlink:

Emergency crews are responding to a pair of crashes near the Hanover Street Exit (Route 34) of Interstate 81 near Carlisle Friday afternoon.

The PennDOT 511PA traffic map shows a crash on I-81 north near Exit 34 that has a lane restriction as of 2:48 p.m.

The PennDOT website also shows a multi-vehicle crash on Hanover Street (Route 34) near the I-81 exit that caused the closure of an exit ramp as of 2:12 p.m.

