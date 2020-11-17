UPDATE: Three Claremont residents die in two days due to COVID-19

Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center reported Monday and Tuesday that three of its residents have died due to COVID-19 as it works to stem an outbreak of cases in residents and staff.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to our resident’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Claremont administrator Melissa Smith said Monday. “It is disheartening as we watch the uptick in cases across the county. Please know testing of residents and employees continues as required. We continue to work with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, CDC and the Regional Response Health Collaboration Program, for guidance and contact tracing.”

In addition to the deaths, Claremont also reported Tuesday that one employee has tested positive. This comes a day after there were nine residents and six employees who tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility has had 39 residents and 14 employees test positive since weekly testing resumed on Nov. 5. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 41 residents and 26 staffers who tested positive.

Testing will continue at the Middlesex Township facility until there are no positive cases, and all visitation has ceased for the safety of the residents, staff and visitors.

