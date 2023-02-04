Multiple fire stations responded to a three-alarm fire at a motel in Upper Allen Township Friday night.

Crews were called to the Motel 6 in the 300 block of Cumberland Parkway around 6:35 p.m.

Tom Shumberger, chief of the Upper Allen Fire Department told WGAL TV that the fire started in a small mobile home parked about 6 feet from the motel. The fire spread to the motel attic and the wind drove it through the motel, according to Shumberger.

The fire chief said a fire wall that stopped some of the fire.

Shumberger told CBS21 that more than 30 people were displaced by the fire and that some of the fire victims are being cared for by the Red Cross. He thanked the Mechanicsburg School District for providing buses to warm both the firefighters and victims.

Shumberger also told WGAL that Upper Allen police went door-to-door and evacuated the building before fire crews arrived and as far as he knew everyone was able to get out of the motel safely and no injuries were reported.

No cause has been listed for the fire and the state police fire marshal is investigating what caused the fire.

