UPDATE: State police announce homicide investigation with 2 victims after fire in Southampton Township Wednesday morning

Pennsylvania State Police said they have launched a homicide investigation with two victims in connection to a house fire Wednesday morning in Southampton Township.

State Police Public Information Officer Megan Ammerman issued a news release at 4 p.m. saying a homicide investigation was in progress in the 100 block of Neil Road near Cleversburg, southeast of Shippensburg.

The bodies were discovered in what remained of the single-family home on Neil Road. State police have not released the names of the victims.

"That is the only information that will be released at this time," Ammerman said in the release. "No questions can be answered at this time. Further information is expected to be released tomorrow."

Fire crews were called to the house fire around 6 a.m. Wednesday for a basement fire at the location. The Cumberland County coroner was later called to the scene as well.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

The Cumberland County coroner has been called to the scene of a house fire Wednesday morning in Southampton Township.

WGAL reported that Cumberland County deputy public information officer Jonathan Kibe confirmed that the coroner was on scene and that the fire started in the basement of the home.

State Police Public Information Officer Megan Ammerman tweeted that house fire is in the 100 block of Neil Road near Cleversburg, southeast of Shippensburg Borough. State police fire marshals are on scene and investigating the fire, which broke out around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Kibe told ABC27 that when firefighters arrived the whole house was on fire.

“They did attempt to go make an interior attack but were pushed out by the fire conditions and fought the remainder of the fire from the exterior,” Kibe said.

