UPDATE: Snow squall warning issued for Cumberland County until 3:15 p.m. Monday

The National Weather Service issued a Snow Squall Warning for northeaster Cumberland County, as well as in parts of Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties, which will remain in effect until 3:15 p.m.

The weather service said at 1:41 p.m., several bands of dangerous snow squalls were intersecting a line from Bloserville to Rockville to Lickdale to Fredericksburg, moving east at 35 mph.

The line of squalls will cause extremely poor visibility in snow and blowing snow, along with wind gusts greater than 30 mph. The weather service called the hazard "dangerous, life-threatening travel."

The warning affects those traveling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 223 to 295, Interstate 81 from mile markers 47 to 97, Interstate 83 from mile markers 16 to 50, and Interstate 283 from mile markers 0 to 2.

The weather service said there is no safe place on a highway when a snow squall hits. Residents should avoid travel, but if they are driving, they should slow down and be prepared for sudden loss of traction since wet roads will quickly freeze.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

The National Weather Service said snow squalls with very poor visibility will move southeast through late Monday afternoon, affecting locations in central and northern Pennsylvania, including the Susquehanna River Valley.

The weather service said cold and moist air streaming southeast off the Great Lakes will combine with heating of the ground to create an ideal setup for brief heavy snow squalls. The squalls will quickly reduce visibility to less than half a mile and coat the roads with snow.

The weather service said drivers can often see squalls approaching since they obscure ridges and the road in the distance.

The weather service recommends drivers exit the road, if possible. If there is no exit available, wait out the squall by turning on the hazard lights and gradually slowing down to avoid a chain reaction crash.

Some counties are under a snow squall warning, but the weather service only issued a special weather statement and hazardous weather outlook for Cumberland County.

Pennsylvania State Police reported on Twitter that there have been snow squall alerts in Dauphin County, and it recommends drivers remain vigilant.

In addition to low temperatures, winter precipitation may return with a possible period of light snow and ice early Wednesday.

