Update: PPL says most power restored in Carlisle

As of 4:45 p.m., PPL is reporting most power has been restored in Carlisle. Only one customer remains withoput power in the Carlisle area.

The 516 customers on the West Shore still remain without power.

Posted at 3:45 p.m. on Cumberlink:

As of 3:45 p.m., PPL is reporting that in addition to the 668 Carlisle customers without power, there is another 516 customers on the West Shore without power.

PPL didn't immediately have a cause for the outage, but its outage map shows the outage in Lower Allen Township. The repair time was listed as midnight.

Another outage reported earlier in the afternoon has 20 customers without power in Hampden Township due to tree limbs on wires. An on-site work crew there estimated the power to be restored at 5:30 p.m.

Posted at 3:24 p.m. on Cumberlink:

PPL reported that as of 3:24 p.m., power has been restored to about half of the customers in Carlisle.

PPL said 668 customers are still without power. It added that the outage is likely due to a "tripped breaker or blown fuse."

Posted at 3:12 p.m. Thursday on Cumberlink:

PPL reported at 3:12 p.m. Thursday that 1,226 customers were without power in Carlisle. Reports from downtown Carlisle indicate the outage is affecting traffic lights.

No cause was immediately available on PPL's Outage Center. PPL lists the repair time as 11 p.m. Thursday, though outages are often fixed before that repair time.

The National Weather Service said high wind gusts could affect the area, and the area is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m. Thursday.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

