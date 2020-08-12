You have permission to edit this article.
Update: Power outage issues fixed in Carlisle area as of 5:45 p.m. Wednesday
alert top story

Update: Power outage issues fixed in Carlisle area as of 5:45 p.m. Wednesday

PPL outage map

This image of the PPL outage map shows outages in the Carlisle area as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

 PPL outage center

As of 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, PPL's power outage map shows all outages cleared in the Carlisle area.

Posted at 3 p.m.:

The Carlisle area is dealing with a series of power outages Wednesday afternoon impacting more than 4,000 customers as of 3 p.m.

PPL shows 12 outage spots on its outage map from Walnut Bottom in the western part of Cumberland County over to the Hogestown area.

No reason for the outages is listed on the outage map. Most locations say power is expected to be restored by 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Outage listings as of 3 p.m. include:

  • Walnut Bottom area - 497 customers
  • Dickinson Township area - 1,178 customers 
  • Walnut Bottom Road area - 1,074 customers
  • Ritner Highway area near Carlisle - 194 customers
  • Caprivi area near Carlisle - 1,110 customers
  • New Kingstown area - 59 customers
  • Schlusser area - 37 customers
