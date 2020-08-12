Update: Power outage issues fixed in Carlisle area as of 5:45 p.m. Wednesday

As of 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, PPL's power outage map shows all outages cleared in the Carlisle area.
Posted at 3 p.m.:
The Carlisle area is dealing with a series of power outages Wednesday afternoon impacting more than 4,000 customers as of 3 p.m.
PPL shows 12 outage spots on its outage map from Walnut Bottom in the western part of Cumberland County over to the Hogestown area.
No reason for the outages is listed on the outage map. Most locations say power is expected to be restored by 6 p.m. Wednesday.
- Walnut Bottom area - 497 customers
- Dickinson Township area - 1,178 customers
- Walnut Bottom Road area - 1,074 customers
- Ritner Highway area near Carlisle - 194 customers
- Caprivi area near Carlisle - 1,110 customers
- New Kingstown area - 59 customers
- Schlusser area - 37 customers
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.