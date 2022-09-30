Update: Phone lines restored at Cumberland County dispatch center

Cumberland County officials said phone lines have been restored at the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety building as of 9 a.m. Friday.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

The Cumberland County Department of Public Safety said Friday morning it is experiencing a phone outage of 10-digit calling to receive non-emergency calls for assistance through the normal published numbers.

Residents who need non-emergency assistance from fire, EMS and law enforcement services in Cumberland County are encouraged to use 717-240-6404 or 9-1-1 until the normal administrative phone line services are restored.

The Cumberland County Department of Public Safety will continue to provide updates on this situation and will advise when we are made aware of the phone systems being restored.