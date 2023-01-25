 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Update: PennDOT lifts speed restrictions on Midstate highways

  • Updated
  • 0
Snow 6.JPG

A snow plow clears Hanover Street in downtown Carlisle late Wednesday morning.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

PennDOT announced at 3:45 p.m. it has lifted a 45-mph speed restriction on major roads in the south-central PennDOT District 8 region that includes Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties has been lifted.

No restrictions remain in place on these roads.

Although PennDOT crews will be treating roadways, motorists should be alert for areas of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways until all roads are clear.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

Due to the severity the winter storm, PennDOT announced it is temporarily reducing the speed limits on major roads in the south-central Pennsylvania District 8 region encompassing Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties.

People are also reading…

PennDOT said it urges motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

Interstates 81, 83 and 283

Routes 15, 22, 30, 222, 283, 322 and 581

Winter weather advisory remains in effect for Cumberland County until 4 p.m. Wednesday

Commercial vehicles must stay in the right lane while the speed restriction is in place on these roads. Speed limits will be reduced on other roads as conditions warrant.

So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow. ABOUT SNOW SEARCH For longer range weather forecasts, tune into Snow Search with Meteorologist Joe Martucci of The Press of Atlantic City and Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch every Monday. The two looks at the weather pattern for the following week, pointing out weather trends that could bring snow and cold to the Mid-Atlantic.

Although PennDOT crews will be treating roadways, motorists should be alert for areas of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways until all roads are clear.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News