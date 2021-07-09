 Skip to main content
UPDATE: One fatality reported as I-83 south remains closed at Route 581 in Lower Allen Township Friday due to crash
I=83 crash on July 9

Red lines indicate where Interstate 83 is closed due to a serious crash Friday.

One fatality has been reported in a crash that closed Interstate 83 Friday morning, according to abc27.

The station also reported that there is no timetable for clearing the scene.

Interstate 83 southbound is closed at Route 581 in Lower Allen Township due to a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning.

The crash at mile marker 40.8 near Exit 6B is affecting traffic heading south from I-83 and traffic coming from Route 581 eastbound to I-83 southbound, according to the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Lower Allen Fire Company posted to its Facebook page that it had units on the scene along with multiple mutual aid departments for a serious crash. The department also noted the southbound lanes will be closed for an extended period of time.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

