UPDATE: Newville teen dies in crash on Ritner Highway Thursday near Shippensburg

A Newville teen died in a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Ritner Highway shortly before noon on Thursday in South Newton Township.

State Police said Noah J. Blessing, 18, was driving a 1995 Dodge Stratus north on Stoughstown Road when he failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection with Ritner Highway. His vehicle was struck by an eastbound 2015 International Harvester driven by Marvin H. Shoemaker, 68, of Shippensburg.

The Dodge began to spin and the tractor-trailer driver, in an attempt to avoid striking Blessing's vehicle, veered to the northside of the road, where the rig came to rest after striking a wall on the roadside, police said. The Dodge continued to spin until it became wedged between the truck's trailer and the stone wall.

Police said Blessing was declared dead at the scene.

The crash closed Ritner Highway until about 2:45 p.m.

State Police said the crash was still under investigation. They were assisted at the scene by the Cumberland County Coroner's Office, Newville EMS and South Newton Fire Department.

