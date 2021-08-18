UPDATE: National Weather Service tornado watch for Cumberland County has expired

The tornado watch issued by the National Weather Service for Cumberland County has expired.

A flash flood warning remains in effect until 2 a.m. Thursday.

Reported earlier on Cumberlink.com:

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Cumberland County until 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The weather service predicts widespread heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches with localized amounts possibly exceeding 5 inches from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred throughout the day Wednesday. A flash flood warning remains in effect until 2 a.m. Thursday.

After a brief break from the rain late Wednesday morning, chances for thunderstorms increase between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the Midstate. ABC27 says showers and storms are expected to regenerate Wednesday afternoon.

Rapid runoff from the heavy rain will lead to poor drainage flooding and fast rises on area streams and creeks.

River flooding is not expected at this time. However, the development of larger areas of heavy rain could focus significant runoff into one or more larger river basins, increasing the threat for river flooding.

