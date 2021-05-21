 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Multivehicle crash on Route 581 east cleared
UPDATE: Multivehicle crash on Route 581 east cleared

581 crash

Traffic is halted on Route 581 East near Exit 3 in Hampden Township at 3:45 p.m. Friday after a crash shutdown travel on the highway.

 PennDOT traffic cameras

The accident that closed Route 581 east has been cleared, according to 511PA.

Reported earlier on Cumberlink.com:

Emergency crews are responding to a multivehicle crash that shut down Route 581 east in Hampden Township at 3:37 p.m.

PennDOT's traffic website 511PA says the crash happened on 581 east between Exit 3 (Carlisle Pike) and Exit 5 (US 15 South), and all eastbound lanes are closed.

