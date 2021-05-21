UPDATE: Multivehicle crash on Route 581 east cleared

Sentinel Staff
The accident that closed Route 581 east has been cleared, according to 511PA.
Reported earlier on Cumberlink.com:
Emergency crews are responding to a multivehicle crash that shut down Route 581 east in Hampden Township at 3:37 p.m.
PennDOT's traffic website 511PA says the crash happened on 581 east between Exit 3 (Carlisle Pike) and Exit 5 (US 15 South), and all eastbound lanes are closed.
