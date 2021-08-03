Update: Multiple Life Lion units on the scene of crash on I-81 Tuesday afternoon

At least two Life Lion units were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south Tuesday afternoon.

The highway remained closed at 5 p.m. with traffic being detoured at Exit 57, according to State Police. Backlogs are reported both north and southbound, according to 511pa.com.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

A multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south has closed the highway between the Mechanicsburg and Middlesex exits Tuesday afternoon.

Cumberland Goodwill EMS reported that the crash occurred at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in Silver Spring Township between the two exits. The EMS service warns the incident will have the highway closed for "some time" and drivers are urged to consider alternate routes.

PennDOT's 511PA map as of 4:30 p.m. shows a backlog of southbound traffic past the Route 581 interchange.

Northbound traffic is also slow from the York Road ramp in South Middleton to Silver Spring Township, where there is also a northbound crash that is causing a lane restriction.

