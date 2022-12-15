Update: Most speed/vehicle restrictions removed for Midstate interstates due to winter weather

PennDOT announced in a news release at 11:20 a.m. Thursday that most speed and vehicle restrictions have been lifted on interstates in the south-central Pennsylvania District 8 encompassing Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties.

Vehicle restrictions and 45-mph speed restrictions were implemented this morning on Interstate 83 in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties, Interstate 81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon Counties, Interstate 283 from PA 283 to I-83 in Dauphin County, and Interstate 78 in Lebanon County.

Speed and vehicle restrictions have been removed from the following:

Interstate 78 from I-81 in Lebanon County to the Berks County line

Interstate 81 from the Maryland state line in Franklin County to I-78 in Lebanon County

Interstate 83 from the Maryland state line in York County to I-81 in Dauphin County

Interstate 283 from PA 283 to I-83 in Dauphin County

Speed and Tier 1 vehicle restrictions remain in place on the following:

Interstate 81 from I-78 in Lebanon County to the Schuylkill County line.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches

motorcycles

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, motorists should be alert for areas of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways until all roads are clear.