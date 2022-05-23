 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

UPDATE: Lanes reopen after crash on I-81 near Carlisle Monday

  • Updated
  • 0

PennDOT traffic cameras show traffic flowing again on the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 near Carlisle as of 12:30 p.m.

A crash temporarily closed all northbound lanes around noon.

Posted at noon on Cumberlink

A crash has shut down the northbound lanes in Interstate 81 near Carlisle as of noon Monday.

PennDOT's traffic website shows a crash near exit 47 (Hanover Street), with the northbound lanes between ext 47 and Exit 52 (U.S. Route 11) closed to all traffic.

Traffic is backed up for several miles on I-81 in that area, with Downtown Carlisle showing backlogs as well.

Check back to Cumberlink for updates on this breaking story.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

