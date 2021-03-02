 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Interstate 81 south crash in Silver Spring Township cleared
The multivehicle crash that had closed Interstate southbound in Silver Spring Township this evening has been cleared, according to PennDOT.

There might be residual traffic delays in the area.

No other informationwas available.

Reported earlier in Cumberlink:

Interstate 81 southbound has been closed because of a multivehicle crash in Silver Spring Township, PennDOT and the Pennsylvania State Police report.

The wreck is about 2.8 miles south of Exit 57, Route 114 Mechanicsburg.

