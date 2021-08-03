Update: Interstate 81 reopens after multivehicle crash

Interstate 81 southbound in Silver Spring Township has been reopened, according to 511pa.com.

At least two Life Lion units were called to the scene of the multivehicle crash on Interstate 81 south Tuesday, which occurred about 3:40 p.m. The highway was reopened about 8:25 p.m.

The highway remained closed at 5 p.m. with traffic being detoured at Exit 57, according to State Police. Backlogs are reported both north and southbound, according to 511pa.com.

At 6:29 p.m., 511pa.com also reported traffic disruptions on I-81 north because of rubbernecking.

A multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south has closed the highway between the Mechanicsburg and Middlesex exits Tuesday afternoon.