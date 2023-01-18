 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Interstate 81 crash cleared

Interstate 81 sign
ABC27

The multivehicle crash on Interstate 81 southbound at Exit 45 has been cleared, according to PennDOT.

A multivehicle crash on Interstate 81 southbound at Exit 45, College Street, in Carlisle has resulted in lane restrictions, PennDOT has reported.

