The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office released the name of the 13-year-old victim who died in a pedestrian accident Wednesday night.

Jaron J. Li of Mechanicsburg was struck by a vehicle as he and three friends were trying to cross Carlisle Pike at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday, the coroner's office said in a news release. Li was struck and killed by a vehicle in the vicinity of Silver Spring Road and Lambs Gap Road in Hampden Township.

Li was a student at Mountain View Middle School in the Cumberland Valley School District, district officials told ABC27. Students and staff at the school were notified of the accident.

“Our heartfelt condolences are with the student’s family and friends during this very difficult time,” said Principal Jeff Hosenfeld. The school encouraged parents to talk with their students and offered support for those impacted.

The coroner's office said Li was on a scooter and dressed in dark clothing at the time of the accident. The four kids were all trying to cross from the north side to the south side of Carlisle Pike when Li was struck by a vehicle travelling east on Carlisle Pike.

Li was transported to Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He died of multiple traumatic injuries and his cause of death is accidental.

The accident remains under investigation by the Hampden Township Police Department.

