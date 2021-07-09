UPDATE: I-83 reopens in Lower Allen Township following fatal crash

The Cumberland County Department of Public Safety reported that I-83 has reopened and all units are clear of the crash scene as of 1:44 p.m. Friday.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

One fatality has been reported in a crash that closed Interstate 83 Friday morning, according to abc27.

The station also reported that there is no timetable for clearing the scene.

Interstate 83 southbound is closed at Route 581 in Lower Allen Township due to a multivehicle crash Friday morning.

The crash at mile marker 40.8 near Exit 6B is affecting traffic heading south from I-83 and traffic coming from Route 581 eastbound to I-83 southbound, according to the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.