UPDATE: I-81 temporarily shut down near Carlisle Tuesday afternoon after three cows fall of trailer

Pennsylvania State Police PIO Trooper Megan Ammerman tweeted at 3:53 p.m. that three cows fell off a trailer near mile marker 50 on Interstate 81 near Carlisle Tuesday afternoon.

Police shut down I-81 in both directions in the area until troopers could get the cows "off the roadway in a fenced area."

Ammerman said some cows did have minor injuries.

I-81 reopened around 3 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police PIO Trooper Megan Ammerman tweeted at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday that both lanes of Interstate 81 near mile marker 50 near Carlisle were closed due to loose cows on the highway.

Ammerman's tweet said police were on scene trying to get the cows off the highway "and back where they belong."

By 2:47 p.m., Ammerman tweeted that one cow remained on the loose, and at 3 p.m. Ammerman tweeted, "81 is now open. All cows accounted for."

No details about how the cows got loose were provided.

As of 3:37 p.m., PennDOT's traffic map still showed traffic delays in the Carlisle area.

A pair of traffic incidents on Interstate 81 near Carlisle are causing traffic delays in and around Carlisle Tuesday afternoon.

PennDOT's traffic website 511pa.com shows stop-and-go traffic on Interstate 81 north between exits 45 and 52 as of 3 p.m. The site lists a pair of traffic incidents (one near mile marker 49 and one near mile marker 52) between those two mile markers with lane disruptions in place.

Traffic is also listed as heavy traffic and stop-and-go traffic on the Ritner Highway heading into Carlisle on High Street and Hanover Street and the Harrisburg Pike heading out of Carlisle.

